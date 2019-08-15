New Simulator Technology Teaches Advanced Dozer Techniques

CM Labs Simulations, developer of Vortex training simulators, announced an update to its Dozer Training Pack that includes all-new training exercises and teaching tools, as well as new high-precision earthmoving simulation technology.

The Dozer Training Pack update is said to provide the only training solution on the market that teaches complex leveling and grading techniques. This is made possible thanks to new earthmoving simulation techniques that capture blade/dirt interactions to within one inch of precision.

The new exercises include production dozing, access road creation and material spreading. The material spreading exercise also teaches operators how to operate in a complex work environment where they must focus on dump truck positioning as well as materials management.

The updated Dozer Training Pack also integrates the industry’s only real-time Grade Quality Sensor (GQS). The GQS tracks key metrics such as height, slope and standard deviation. With instant feedback, operators can adjust on the fly, as they would in real-life operations.

CM Labs Dozer Training Pack provides the complete experience of driving a dozer. Once seated in the simulator, operators have the same feeling of moving soil as they would on real equipment. The Dozer Training Pack incorporates Smart Training Technology, which provides a training tool that delivers the most transferable skills anywhere, outside of the real equipment.

Training exercises come complete with on-screen tips, best-practice hints and performance indicators that enable trainees to learn at their own pace, or as part of an instructor-led training curriculum.

The Dozer Simulator Training Pack is part of CM Labs’ extensive product line of earthmoving and lifting crane training packs, all of which can be run from a single Vortex simulator. Solutions range from training packs for crawler crane, flat-top tower crane, luffing tower crane and mobile crane, to excavator, backhoe, wheel loader, motor grader and more.

When the Dozer Training Pack is paired with CM Labs’ Instructor Operating Station, trainers can set conditions that include inclement weather and night-time operations. A customizable scoring system delivers an objective score to instructors whenever a trainee completes an exercise.