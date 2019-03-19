New Service Simplifies Integration for Training Simulator Adopters

CM Labs Simulations, developer of Vortex training simulators, announced a new advisory service for organizations looking to capitalize on their use of simulation-based technology.

CM Labs’ SimGuide Service is designed to support companies at any stage of simulator adoption, whether they are developing a simulation-based training program for the first time, or extending the use of their existing Vortex simulator.

“By its nature, simulation is a highly flexible technology,” says Drew Carruthers, CM Labs’ director of training solutions. “And while every company is different, we have implemented learning solutions for hundreds of clients. This means we are well qualified to guide our clients to ensure that they get the maximum benefit out of their simulator initiatives.”

CM Labs’ SimGuide Service is suitable for clients who are looking to embed a simulator into new or existing training programs. It is also suited for companies who are incorporating simulation into new initiatives, such as operator cross-training, or as an operator recruitment and assessment tool.

The fee-based service can be tailored to organizational requirements, but typical objectives include:

Previewing training programs to see where simulation fits

Helping to develop a full “learning path” and structured training processes to ensure expected outcomes

Helping organizations adapt to changes associated with simulation technology

Assisting in quantifying and measuring the progress of the organization’s overall simulation strategy

The outcome of the SimGuide Service is a complete road map that details how and when organizations should use their simulator in order to achieve their targets. It leverages the best practices other simulator adopters have discovered, as well as the business cases they have developed to communicate the value of simulation to their organization.

CM Labs will feature the SimGuide Service and other new products at Bauma, April 8-14, in Munich, Germany. Visit CM Labs at Booth C2.127 in the Canadian Pavilion.

For more information, visit www.cm-labs.com.