Crane Industry Services LLC Helps Companies to Benefit from Accreditation

As an NCCER sponsoring organization, Crane Industry Services, LLC (CIS) can help companies benefit from accreditation. In addition to sponsoring other crane and rigging training providers, CIS now sponsors Graycor Southern Inc. (GSI), a heavy industrial contractor based in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Sponsorship was important to us,” says John Paul White, Graycor Southern’s director of safety. CIS’s expertise in training and qualifying trainers was important to White. “Not only did they ensure we comply with NCCER, but they also showed us the right way to do that training for our accreditation. You can’t ask for any better experience,” said White.

Under CIS’s NCCER sponsorship, companies have access to training and assessments backed by teams of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). The NCCER programs are endorsed by the National Craft Professionals Association. NCCER’s crane operator certifications are ANSI accredited and OSHA recognized, which meets current compliance regulations.

As a sponsoring organization, CIS offers its clients cost savings and a long list of administrative benefits. Companies may train and assess their employees in more than 70 different craft and construction management areas. The process makes sense for contractors that specialize in building power plants, commercial buildings and government facilities.

Managing credentials can be quite labor-intensive. “We handle their application for assessment, the reporting of assessment results, the processing of assessments, and verification of individual credentials for every person in their organization,” explains Debbie Dickinson, CEO of CIS. CIS also manages the auditing process, conducting an inventory of exams every 30 days and maintaining all records necessary for audit completion.

As a part of its NCCER sponsorship services, CIS works with the organization to train its in-house instructors. “We conduct an instructor certification program, and every candidate has to complete registration and application. We manage that process all the way to the cards in their wallet. We also track their individual credentials,” says Dickinson.

In addition to NCCER sponsorship services and custom training development, CIS also offers open enrollment classes for Mobile Crane Operator, Basic Rigger, and Advanced Rigger.