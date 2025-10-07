How VPPs Support Growing Capacity Needs

As utilities face challenges from load growth, extreme weather, and growing electricity costs, virtual power plants (VPPs) offer a solution by aggregating customer-owned distributed energy resources—smart thermostats, batteries, EVs, and more—into reliable grid capacity. VPPs go beyond traditional demand response programs, operating across programs, asset types, and customer segments while also enabling diverse grid services. By leverage existing customer assets, utilities can deliver on reliability, affordability, and clean energy goals while avoiding costly infrastructure investments.