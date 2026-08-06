Reduce Wildfire Risk Affordably: Reframing Vegetation Management for Resilience and Efficiency

August 25, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM ET | 1:00 PM CT | 11:00 AM PT

Duration: 60 minutes

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Summary

As wildfire risk grows and customer affordability becomes a greater concern, utilities face a difficult balancing act: reducing risk while ensuring that vegetation management investments are targeted, effective, and justified. Every incremental dollar must be directed to the highest-priority work and supported by clear evidence that it produces measurable reductions in wildfire and reliability risk.

Designed for leaders across vegetation management, wildfire mitigation, and asset management, this webinar will examine how risk-based planning, verified field execution, and outcome-focused reporting can create a shared view of program performance and investment value. Through practical examples, we will explore how a risk-to-work approach helps utilities prioritize the work with the greatest potential impact, strengthening wildfire readiness and everyday reliability.

What You'll Learn: