Virtual System Protection and Digitization for Substation and Grid Performance

September 1, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM ET | 1:00 PM CT | 11:00 AM PT

Duration: 60 minutes

Already registered? Click here to log in now.

Summary

As the energy landscape rapidly evolves, grid modernization has become essential for delivering greater resilience, efficiency, and sustainability. Facing rising demand, increasing distributed energy resources, and climate-driven challenges, utilities are turning to advanced technologies to future-proof the grid.

Join SCE to explore the transformative impact of intelligent substations, real-time data analytics, and virtual system protection. Attendees will discover how cutting-edge sensors and digital technologies enable proactive monitoring, faster fault detection, and dynamic response capabilities—dramatically improving grid stability, reducing downtime, and strengthening system security.

The webinar and discussion will also highlight the critical role of digitization in optimizing grid operations, from predictive maintenance and data-driven decision-making to the seamless integration of renewable energy sources, all while lowering operational costs and enhancing overall performance.

Join us for an insightful, forward-looking conversation on how these innovations are reshaping the industry and accelerating the transition to a smarter, more resilient, and sustainable power grid.