EMT Studies and Grid-Forming Resources: Translating Grid Needs Into Practical Requirements

September 8, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM ET | 1:00 PM CT | 11:00 AM PT

Duration: 60 minutes

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Summary

As inverter-based resources continue to grow across power systems, utilities, ISOs, and developers are accelerating efforts to define the role of grid-forming technologies in maintaining reliability. Yet many current requirements focus on plant-level behavior without a consistent framework for linking those specifications to actual system needs.

Electromagnetic transient (EMT) studies are becoming essential for understanding fast dynamic performance, control interactions, system strength challenges, and fault behavior in increasingly inverter-dominated grids. They also provide a pathway to evaluate how different technologies—including grid-forming inverters, synchronous condensers, and hybrid solutions—can meet reliability needs under varying grid conditions.

This webinar will bring together industry experts to discuss how EMT analysis is being used today, where current practices need improvement, and how planners can translate system-level reliability needs into practical, technology-neutral performance requirements. Topics include study methodologies, model quality, planning applications, and lessons learned from real-world deployments.