WEBINAR

From Asset Risk to Capital Plan: How Actionable Data Drives Investment Decisions

Utilities are facing record demand, aging infrastructure, and tighter resources, making every capital investment decision more critical than ever. Join Endevor and T&D World to learn how connected asset data and AI-assisted insights can help you prioritize investments, reduce risk, and build a more defensible capital plan.
August 20, 2026
3:00 PM UTC
1 hour

August 20, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM ET | 10:00 AM CT | 8:00 AM PT
Duration: 60 minutes
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Summary

Demand growth from electrification and data centers, aging infrastructure, longer equipment lead times, and increasingly severe weather are putting unprecedented pressure on transmission and distribution utilities. Resources, headcounts, and schedules aren’t expanding, but the demands on output are. That means there’s zero room for guesswork–every capital dollar must be backed by clear data.

Bridging the gap between asset health and long-term investment has never been more important. In this webinar with Endevor and T&D World, we’ll explore how utilities can transform raw asset health data into actionable insight–and how that insight can drive a defensible, risk-based capital plan that puts spend where it’s needed most to sustain reliability and respond to today’s demand pressures.

Attendees will learn:

  • How today’s macro-trends are reshaping asset management and investment planning.
  • Why disconnected asset health and project data undermines capital prioritization, and what connected, consistent data looks like in practice.
  • Practical approaches, including AI-assisted analytics, for turning performance, condition, and risk insights into prioritized investments.

Speakers

Matt Walther

Matt Walther

Asset Management Consultant

Cruinneas

Matt brings more than 30 years of experience in asset management across nuclear and fossil generation and electric transmission at Con Edison. He now provides consulting services to utilities and related industries, helping organizations improve asset management and work management practices. Matt earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from Manhattan College and an MBA from Iona College.

Steven Hoffenson, Ph.D.

Steven Hoffenson, Ph.D.

Director of Data Science

Endevor

Steven Hoffenson is the Director of Data Science at Endevor, where he develops and leads strategic initiatives to bring state-of-the-art data analytics and insights into enterprise software services for asset-intensive industries. He holds degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan (Ph.D. and M.S.E.) and the University of Maryland (B.S.).

Jason Rolfe

Jason Rolfe

Chief Revenue Officer

Endevor

Jason Rolfe is the Chief Revenue Officer at Endevor, where he partners with utility organizations to improve asset intelligence, risk management, and strategic decision-making. He brings more than a decade of experience in technology sales leadership and is passionate about helping organizations leverage data and innovation to drive better outcomes.

Sponsored by:

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