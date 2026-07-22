From Asset Risk to Capital Plan: How Actionable Data Drives Investment Decisions
August 20, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM ET | 10:00 AM CT | 8:00 AM PT
Duration: 60 minutes
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Summary
Demand growth from electrification and data centers, aging infrastructure, longer equipment lead times, and increasingly severe weather are putting unprecedented pressure on transmission and distribution utilities. Resources, headcounts, and schedules aren’t expanding, but the demands on output are. That means there’s zero room for guesswork–every capital dollar must be backed by clear data.
Bridging the gap between asset health and long-term investment has never been more important. In this webinar with Endevor and T&D World, we’ll explore how utilities can transform raw asset health data into actionable insight–and how that insight can drive a defensible, risk-based capital plan that puts spend where it’s needed most to sustain reliability and respond to today’s demand pressures.
Attendees will learn:
- How today’s macro-trends are reshaping asset management and investment planning.
- Why disconnected asset health and project data undermines capital prioritization, and what connected, consistent data looks like in practice.
- Practical approaches, including AI-assisted analytics, for turning performance, condition, and risk insights into prioritized investments.