WEBINAR

Future Proofing AMI with Interoperability and Open Standards

As utilities modernize AMI and grid infrastructure, open standards and interoperability are becoming critical to reducing risk, navigating supply chain uncertainty, and enabling long-term flexibility. This webinar explores how DLMS/COSEM and standards-based strategies empower multi-vendor ecosystems, drive innovation at the grid edge, and deliver consistent, future-ready meter-to-cash outcomes.
May 21, 2026
6:00 PM UTC
1 hour
May 21st, 2026
Time: 2:00 PM ET | 1:00 PM CT | 11:00 AM PT
Duration: 60 minutes
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Summary

As electric utilities modernize their AMI and grid infrastructure, interoperability and open standards are essential for managing technology transitions, reducing risk, and preserving long-term flexibility. Supply chain uncertainty, evolving grid demands, and workforce constraints are pushing utilities toward more resilient, standards-based AMI architectures.

This webinar examines how standards like DLMS/COSEM, and its independent approach to communications network technology, enable production ready interoperability across meters, networks, and head end systems. In addition, we will explore how utilities can maximize both interoperability and innovation, leveraging new Grid Edge solutions, as part of the technology evolution.

Key takeaways include:

  • Why interoperability is critical to AMI transition planning today.
  • How DLMS/COSEM enables multi-vendor AMI architectures and future ready grid use cases.
  • Strategies and considerations to maximize interoperability.
  • The value/trade off standardized use cases versus utility specific, custom meter specifications.
  • How utilities can translate open standards into consistent, operational meter to cash outcomes.

Speakers

Ashley Stern

Ashley Stern

Director of Product Management

Itron

Ashley Stern, Itron, Director of Product Management. Ashley Stern is Director of the Electricity AMI Line of Business within Itron’s Networked Solutions organization, responsible for go-to-market strategy and financial performance of the Electric AMI solution. With more than 14 years at Itron, she has held leadership roles in product management and product marketing, specializing in electricity metering, RF, and cellular technologies. Ashley previously worked at Landis+Gyr and SmartSynch. She earned an MBA from Emory University and a BS in Biomedical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Tony Field

Tony Field

Chairman of the Board of Directors, DLMS User Association

Director of Strategic Industry Standards, Itron

Tony Field, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the DLMS User Association. Tony is a seasoned smart metering and smart grid expert with more than 25 years of experience and is widely recognized for his leadership within the DLMS community. Since 2016, he has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the DLMS UA, where he helps guide the strategic direction, governance, and global adoption of the DLMS/COSEM standards. In addition to his DLMS leadership, Tony is Director of Strategic Industry Standards at Itron, where he leads a team of standards professionals focused on interoperability and technical standardization across the utility industry.

Sponsored by:

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