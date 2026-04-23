Future Proofing AMI with Interoperability and Open Standards
As electric utilities modernize their AMI and grid infrastructure, interoperability and open standards are essential for managing technology transitions, reducing risk, and preserving long-term flexibility. Supply chain uncertainty, evolving grid demands, and workforce constraints are pushing utilities toward more resilient, standards-based AMI architectures.
This webinar examines how standards like DLMS/COSEM, and its independent approach to communications network technology, enable production ready interoperability across meters, networks, and head end systems. In addition, we will explore how utilities can maximize both interoperability and innovation, leveraging new Grid Edge solutions, as part of the technology evolution.
Key takeaways include:
- Why interoperability is critical to AMI transition planning today.
- How DLMS/COSEM enables multi-vendor AMI architectures and future ready grid use cases.
- Strategies and considerations to maximize interoperability.
- The value/trade off standardized use cases versus utility specific, custom meter specifications.
- How utilities can translate open standards into consistent, operational meter to cash outcomes.