Future Proofing AMI with Interoperability and Open Standards

Tony Field, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the DLMS User Association. Tony is a seasoned smart metering and smart grid expert with more than 25 years of experience and is widely recognized for his leadership within the DLMS community. Since 2016, he has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the DLMS UA, where he helps guide the strategic direction, governance, and global adoption of the DLMS/COSEM standards. In addition to his DLMS leadership, Tony is Director of Strategic Industry Standards at Itron, where he leads a team of standards professionals focused on interoperability and technical standardization across the utility industry.