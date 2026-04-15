WEBINAR

ComEd’s Plan to Protect Key Assets With Resilience

Join ComEd and Polywater for a focused discussion on strengthening resiliency and reliability to protect critical assets. Learn why performance-based specifications and system hardening are essential to preventing costly, unnecessary outages.
May 04, 2026
7:00 PM UTC
1 hour

May 4th, 2026
Time: 3:00 PM ET | 2:00 PM CT | 12:00 AM PT
Duration: 60 minutes
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Summary

Please join us as ComEd and Polywater discuss the subject of resiliency and reliability for protecting key assets. The subject will be highlighting the importance of performance specifications versus generic specifications and why hardening systems are key to preventing unnecessary outages.

Speakers

Mike Beehler

Mike Beehler

National Spokesperson

Power Delivery Intelligence Initiative

Mike Beehler P.E. is the national spokesperson for the Power Delivery Intelligence Initiative and the chief opportunity officer for Mike Beehler & Associates LLC. He started his career designing and building transmission lines and substations for Tucson Electric Power and the Hawaiian Electric Co. and then spent more than 20 years designing T&D infrastructure and consulting on emerging trends at Burns & McDonnell. He has written, presented, and consulted on reliability-centered maintenance, critical infrastructure protection, and program management.

In addition, he is a well-known industry writer and speaker on the early definition of the smart grid, 3-D and building information modeling applications in T&D, and development plans for smart cities. Most recently, he is sought for his strategic leadership and vision on the application of emerging technologies in changing business models to include the integration of distributed energy resources, augmented/virtual reality, and artificial intelligence. He authored the book, The Science of the Sale.

Beehler is a registered professional engineer in Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Georgia, and Alabama. He also is a Fellow in the American Society of Civil Engineers and a member of IEEE and CIGRE.

Tom Fredericks

VP of the Americas Global

Global BDD Electrical

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Boris Gurevich

Substation Engineering

ComEd

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Sponsored by:

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