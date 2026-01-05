Powering Safer Grids with Wildfire Forecast Intelligence + Rugged Weather Hardware

February 10th, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM ET | 1:00 PM CT | 11:00 AM PT

Duration: 60 minutes

Already registered? Click here to login now.

Summary

Wildfire risk is no longer confined to a season; it is a daily operational variable for utilities across the U.S. As risk intensifies, utilities face pressure to make faster, safer, and more defensible decisions.



This webinar will guide attendees through a national, utility-focused season to season wildfire forecast, how it’s developed, what drives local risk, and how to apply it operationally. Attendees will leave understanding how advanced forecasting combined with high-quality sensing technology are transforming utility workflows, from control room strategy to field safety and long-term reliability planning.



Key Topics:

From Forecast to Operational Integration: Automate wildfire intelligence in control rooms and reduce manual monitoring with Western Weather Group’s industrial grade weather stations and forecasts.

Reliability & Mitigation Planning: Leverage seasonal and day-ahead outlooks for PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoff) planning, grid hardening, vegetation management, and regulatory reporting.

Field Safety Optimization: Use forecast data to identify safe work windows, minimize unnecessary deployments, and prioritize routes based on real-time risk zones.

Technology Enabling the Future: Understand why sensor accuracy and durability matter more than ever for PSPS thresholds, and how R.M. Young’s rugged, low-maintenance sensors deliver reliable data in remote conditions.

Turning Data into Decisions: Learn how the combined value of sensors, forecasting, and interpretation creates a decision-ready intelligence framework that improves safety, efficiency, and compliance.

Join experts from Western Weather Group and R.M. Young Company as they share real-world examples, emerging trends, and actionable guidance for building wildfire resilience. The session concludes with a live Q&A.