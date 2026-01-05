WEBINAR

Powering Safer Grids with Wildfire Forecast Intelligence + Rugged Weather Hardware

Wildfire risk management is now a year-round operational reality for utilities—demanding faster, safer, and more defensible decisions. Join Western Weather Group and R.M. Young to learn how advanced wildfire forecasting and high-quality sensing technology turn risk data into decision-ready intelligence across control rooms, field operations, and long-term reliability planning.
February 10, 2026
7:00 PM UTC
1 hour

February 10th, 2026
Time: 2:00 PM ET | 1:00 PM CT | 11:00 AM PT
Duration: 60 minutes
Summary

Wildfire risk is no longer confined to a season; it is a daily operational variable for utilities across the U.S. As risk intensifies, utilities face pressure to make faster, safer, and more defensible decisions.

This webinar will guide attendees through a national, utility-focused season to season wildfire forecast, how it’s developed, what drives local risk, and how to apply it operationally. Attendees will leave understanding how advanced forecasting combined with high-quality sensing technology are transforming utility workflows, from control room strategy to field safety and long-term reliability planning.

Key Topics:

  • From Forecast to Operational Integration: Automate wildfire intelligence in control rooms and reduce manual monitoring with Western Weather Group’s industrial grade weather stations and forecasts.
  • Reliability & Mitigation Planning: Leverage seasonal and day-ahead outlooks for PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoff) planning, grid hardening, vegetation management, and regulatory reporting.
  • Field Safety Optimization: Use forecast data to identify safe work windows, minimize unnecessary deployments, and prioritize routes based on real-time risk zones.
  • Technology Enabling the Future: Understand why sensor accuracy and durability matter more than ever for PSPS thresholds, and how R.M. Young’s rugged, low-maintenance sensors deliver reliable data in remote conditions.
  • Turning Data into Decisions: Learn how the combined value of sensors, forecasting, and interpretation creates a decision-ready intelligence framework that improves safety, efficiency, and compliance.

Join experts from Western Weather Group and R.M. Young Company as they share real-world examples, emerging trends, and actionable guidance for building wildfire resilience. The session concludes with a live Q&A.

Speakers

Austin Patrick

Austin Patrick

Western Weather Group

Meteorologist

Austin Patrick is a meteorologist at Western Weather Group based in Chico, California. Born in north-central Ohio, he pursued his interest in weather by earning a degree in Meteorology from Ohio University, followed by a degree in Emergency Management. At Western Weather Group, Austin creates forecasts and manages private weather station data across California and other U.S. locations, supporting clients in the utility and energy sectors. His work focuses on helping organizations interpret complex weather conditions and make informed operational decisions.
Conor Byrne

Conor Byrne

R.M. Young Company

Engineering Manager

Conor Byrne leads the engineering department at R.M. Young Company, applying over 15 years of multidisciplinary engineering expertise to weather and environmental measurement solutions. He specializes in product development and manufacturing, particularly for critically rugged and reliable technologies. Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Conor aims to leverage his technical expertise and a passion for problem-solving to transform how utilities manage wildfire risks through advanced forecasting and sensing solutions. Outside of work, he enjoys spending all 4 seasons on the local trails with friends and family.

