Securing the Last Mile: LV Visibility for a Resilient Grid

January 27th, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM ET | 1:00 PM CT | 11:00 AM PT

Duration: 60 minutes

Summary

As electrification accelerates, the low-voltage (LV) grid has become the front line of reliability risk. Distributed energy resources, EV charging and new classes of load are reshaping demand patterns and straining assets that were never designed for this level of complexity. Yet, many utilities still lack real-time visibility into the last mile of their networks, where transformer stress, customer complaints and costly outages often originate.



This webinar brings together Amanda Freick, VP of Strategy at Edge Zero and Hernan Nucci, VP of Utility Technology at Wesco to explore how utilities can close this gap. Amanda will discuss how LV visibility enables utilities to move from reactive response to proactive management, reducing outages, extending transformer life and protecting critical infrastructure. She will discuss findings related to utility perceptions of reliability and low voltage network assets, gleaned from a T&D World and Endeavor Business Intelligence Survey of North American utilities, completed in June 2025. Hernan will highlight how Wesco helps streamline implementation by simplifying procurement, deployment and integration so utilities can scale solutions quickly and cost-effectively.



Together, they’ll show how real-time LV visibility is no longer a pilot project or future-facing upgrade but instead an essential capability for building a more reliable, resilient grid today.