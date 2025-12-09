WEBINAR

Securing the Last Mile: LV Visibility for a Resilient Grid

As electrification surges and the low-voltage grid becomes the epicenter of reliability risk, utilities can no longer afford to operate blind. Join industry leaders as they reveal how real-time LV visibility is transforming grid resilience from a reactive struggle into a proactive strategy.
January 27, 2026
7:00 PM UTC
1 hour

January 27th, 2026
Time: 2:00 PM ET | 1:00 PM CT | 11:00 AM PT
Duration: 60 minutes
As electrification accelerates, the low-voltage (LV) grid has become the front line of reliability risk. Distributed energy resources, EV charging and new classes of load are reshaping demand patterns and straining assets that were never designed for this level of complexity. Yet, many utilities still lack real-time visibility into the last mile of their networks, where transformer stress, customer complaints and costly outages often originate.

This webinar brings together Amanda Freick, VP of Strategy at Edge Zero and Hernan Nucci, VP of Utility Technology at Wesco to explore how utilities can close this gap. Amanda will discuss how LV visibility enables utilities to move from reactive response to proactive management, reducing outages, extending transformer life and protecting critical infrastructure. She will discuss findings related to utility perceptions of reliability and low voltage network assets, gleaned from a T&D World and Endeavor Business Intelligence Survey of North American utilities, completed in June 2025. Hernan will highlight how Wesco helps streamline implementation by simplifying procurement, deployment and integration so utilities can scale solutions quickly and cost-effectively.

Together, they’ll show how real-time LV visibility is no longer a pilot project or future-facing upgrade but instead an essential capability for building a more reliable, resilient grid today.

Hernan Nucci

VP of Utility Technology

Wesco

Hernan has 33 years’ experience in the industrial distribution industry, currently leading Wesco’s Business Development Managers team in the US.  Prior to joining Wesco, Hernan worked management roles in the US and overseas, always focused on industrial automation and electrical equipment, leveraging 10-years experience as an industrial automation system integrator.
Amanda Freick

VP Sales & Strategy

Edge Zero

Never content with the status quo if she can think of a better way, Amanda Freick is on a mission to enable a responsible energy future. Edge Zero’s VP of Sales and Strategy, Amanda excels at the creative strategizing and problem-solving that gets jobs done. She has been described by executives as ‘fearlessly optimistic’ and ‘wicked smart.’ This has translated into her ability to adapt to roles and responsibilities across various organizations, including engineering, sales, marketing, operations, and human resources. Holding a patent addressing the balance of distributed power at the utility customer level, Amanda understands the importance of bringing meaningful innovation to industries, like energy, that need it most. Amanda's aptitude and passion for engineering clearly come naturally, and both her father and grandfather were also engineers. She attended California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, where she got her Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. Through technical work in the electric utility industry, she also earned her professional engineering license in CA. Today, Amanda applies her critical thinking and conceptualization skills supporting Edge Zero in Sales and Strategy from her home in Oro Valley, Arizona with her husband and son.

