Creating a Stable Digital Footprint in Dynamic Field Environments

Utilities can’t hit their targets when their GIS and asset data don’t match what’s actually in the field. Join us to learn how accurate, real-time ground truth unlocks better logistics, safer operations, and the AI-powered tools utilities are counting on next.
January 29, 2026
7:00 PM UTC
January 29th, 2026
Time: 2:00 PM ET | 1:00 PM CT | 11:00 AM PT
Duration: 60 minutes
Electrical utilities struggle to meet objectives when GIS and asset data fail to reflect real-world field conditions. To stablize your digital footprint in a shifting physical environment, it helps to shore it up with more accurate data more frequently -- but that can't happen when field teams are stuck with disconnected, and often paper-based, processes.

This session explores the prerequisites for achieving the ground truth needed to manage complex logistics and compliance. We'll discuss how they apply to various use cases, ranging from simple pole inspections to complex emergency management scenarios. Finally, we'll demonstrate why utilities need this stable digital footprint to enable the next generation of utility technology, particularly AI-driven field assistants and predictive analytics.

Jake Freivald

VP, Product Marketing

Fulcrum

Jake Freivald’s twenty-five year career in software has covered multiple technology specializations with a focus on data management and analytics. He places particular emphasis on helping business people understand the practical requirements of modernization. He has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and lives with his family on Long Island, NY.

