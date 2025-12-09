Creating a Stable Digital Footprint in Dynamic Field Environments

January 29th, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM ET | 1:00 PM CT | 11:00 AM PT

Duration: 60 minutes

Already registered? Click here to login now.

Summary

Electrical utilities struggle to meet objectives when GIS and asset data fail to reflect real-world field conditions. To stablize your digital footprint in a shifting physical environment, it helps to shore it up with more accurate data more frequently -- but that can't happen when field teams are stuck with disconnected, and often paper-based, processes.

This session explores the prerequisites for achieving the ground truth needed to manage complex logistics and compliance. We'll discuss how they apply to various use cases, ranging from simple pole inspections to complex emergency management scenarios. Finally, we'll demonstrate why utilities need this stable digital footprint to enable the next generation of utility technology, particularly AI-driven field assistants and predictive analytics.