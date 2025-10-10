Meeting the Load Growth Challenge: Increase Speed to Power, Reliability, and Growth while Cutting Rate Pressure

November 6, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM ET | 10:00 AM CT | 8:00 AM PT | 4:00 PM GMT

Duration: 1 Hour

Summary

As utilities grapple with surging electricity demand, evolving policy landscapes, and mounting reliability concerns, solutions that can be deployed quickly and cost-effectively are in high demand. This timely webinar explores how Advanced Conductors, sometimes called “high performance conductors,” can help utilities unlock more transmission capacity - faster and without building new lines.

Our expert panel will provide a deep dive into why Advanced Conductors like the ACCC® Conductor, already used in 30 states and 65 countries, are gaining traction in the United States for wider use, how they compare to legacy solutions, and how they not only add capacity but increase reliability and ease electricity rate pressure. You’ll also hear how policy frameworks and planning priorities - at both federal and regional levels - are accelerating adoption of these technologies.

Packed with technical insights, policy perspectives, and utility case studies, this session is designed to offer a clear roadmap for grid modernization in a rapidly changing energy landscape.

Key Takeaways:

• Understand how advanced conductors increase capacity and reliability and enable speed to power on a significantly shorter timeline than past transmission additions.

• Explore case studies from utilities deploying these technologies today.

• Hear how federal and state policy and regulatory drivers are aligning to support rapid deployment.

• Discover actionable first steps for utilities to begin modernizing their transmission systems now.