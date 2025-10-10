WEBINAR

Meeting the Load Growth Challenge: Increase Speed to Power, Reliability, and Growth while Cutting Rate Pressure

November 6, 2025
Time: 11:00 AM ET | 10:00 AM CT | 8:00 AM PT | 4:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 Hour

Summary

As utilities grapple with surging electricity demand, evolving policy landscapes, and mounting reliability concerns, solutions that can be deployed quickly and cost-effectively are in high demand. This timely webinar explores how Advanced Conductors, sometimes called “high performance conductors,” can help utilities unlock more transmission capacity - faster and without building new lines. 

Our expert panel will provide a deep dive into why Advanced Conductors like the ACCC® Conductor, already used in 30 states and 65 countries, are gaining traction in the United States for wider use, how they compare to legacy solutions, and how they not only add capacity but increase reliability and ease electricity rate pressure. You’ll also hear how policy frameworks and planning priorities - at both federal and regional levels - are accelerating adoption of these technologies. 

Packed with technical insights, policy perspectives, and utility case studies, this session is designed to offer a clear roadmap for grid modernization in a rapidly changing energy landscape.

Key Takeaways:

• Understand how advanced conductors increase capacity and reliability and enable speed to power on a significantly shorter timeline than past transmission additions.

• Explore case studies from utilities deploying these technologies today.

• Hear how federal and state policy and regulatory drivers are aligning to support rapid deployment.

• Discover actionable first steps for utilities to begin modernizing their transmission systems now.

Speakers:

Dave Bryant

Director of Technology

CTC Global

Dave Bryant is Director of Technology at CTC Global, where he has helped lead the development and deployment of ACCC® Conductor technology for over two decades. With a background in R&D, field engineering, and utility collaboration, Dave has played a key role in advancing high-performance transmission solutions worldwide. He is a frequent contributor to industry publications and technical forums focused on grid modernization.
Peter Brehm

Vice President, Policy and Grid Strategy

CTC Global

Peter Brehm is Vice President of Policy and Grid Strategy at CTC Global, where he leads strategic initiatives focused on Advanced Conductor technologies for grid modernization. He brings over 20 years of experience in clean energy, government relations, and high-efficiency power systems, with prior leadership roles at AMSC and Infinia. Peter holds degrees in Mechanical Engineering, Economics, and an MBA in Finance & Entrepreneurship from Rice University.
Christian Bilcheck

Principal

Breakthrough Innovations LLC; Former VP of System Planning at Avangrid

Christian Bilcheck is Principal at Breakthrough Innovations LLC, the consultancy he founded in 2023 to advance the integration of clean energy resources and innovative grid technologies. A retired 35-year utility veteran, he most recently served as Vice President of Asset Management & Planning at AVANGRID, where he led transmission and distribution planning, asset management, and grid modernization initiatives. Christian holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Fairfield University and an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business.
Jay Caspary

Principal

TransGrid Advisors LLC, Former Lead of Planning at SPP

Jay Caspary is Principal at TransGrid Advisors LLC, where he provides strategic guidance on transmission planning and grid operations to support clean energy integration. With over 40 years of experience—including leadership roles at Southwest Power Pool and the U.S. Department of Energy—Jay has helped shape national policy and regional planning efforts to modernize the grid. He is a frequent contributor to industry studies and collaboratives focused on transmission innovation and reliability.

