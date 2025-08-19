When Nature Strikes: Utility Strategies for Rapid Response and Recovery

Already registered? Click here to log in.

Summary

As natural disasters become more frequent and severe, utilities must evolve to strengthen grid resilience and ensure rapid recovery. This webinar explores proven technologies and strategies that help utilities prepare for and respond effectively to extreme weather events and wildfire threats.

Key Topics:

Smart Grid Integration: Discover how real-time fault detection and automated response systems enhance grid visibility and accelerate post-storm recovery.

Learn how disconnect switches and connectors enable targeted isolation of damaged grid segments, improving restoration speed and safety.

Explore TE Connectivity's Raychem protective solutions, such as covers and insulators that safeguard critical equipment from heat, debris, and environmental stressors.

Who Should Attend: Utility engineers, asset managers, grid operations specialists, emergency planners, and all professionals involved in infrastructure resilience and disaster planning.

Why Attend: Gain actionable insights, discover proven technologies, and hear directly from industry experts about building a more robust and responsive utility network.