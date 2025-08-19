WEBINAR

When Nature Strikes: Utility Strategies for Rapid Response and Recovery

As extreme weather and wildfire threats intensify, discover how cutting-edge grid technologies and strategies are empowering utilities to boost resilience, speed up recovery, and protect critical infrastructure.
October 07, 2025
6:00 PM UTC
1 hour

October 7, 2025 

2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM GMT 

Duration: 1 hour 

Already registered? Click here to log in. 

Summary

As natural disasters become more frequent and severe, utilities must evolve to strengthen grid resilience and ensure rapid recovery. This webinar explores proven technologies and strategies that help utilities prepare for and respond effectively to extreme weather events and wildfire threats.

Key Topics:

  • Smart Grid Integration: Discover how real-time fault detection and automated response systems enhance grid visibility and accelerate post-storm recovery.
  • Sectionalizing After Outages: Learn how disconnect switches and connectors enable targeted isolation of damaged grid segments, improving restoration speed and safety.
  • Wildfire Mitigation: Explore TE Connectivity’s Raychem protective solutions, such as covers and insulators that safeguard critical equipment from heat, debris, and environmental stressors.

Who Should Attend: Utility engineers, asset managers, grid operations specialists, emergency planners, and all professionals involved in infrastructure resilience and disaster planning.

Why Attend: Gain actionable insights, discover proven technologies, and hear directly from industry experts about building a more robust and responsive utility network.

Speakers

Hemanth Jala

Product Manager for Smart Grid Solutions

TE Connectivity

Hemanth Jala is a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in the electrical industry. Currently, Hemanth serves as the Product Manager for Smart Grid Solutions in the Americas at TE Connectivity, where he is focused on driving the development and deployment of intelligent, future-ready power grids. He holds a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Youngstown State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Andhra University.

Justin Opel

Product Manager, Overhead Connectors and Fittings

TE Connectivity

Justin has been with TE Connectivity for 9 years and currently holds the position of Product Manager for the Americas region for TE’s overhead connectors portfolio. Prior to this role, he was the Connectors & Fittings technical product specialist for North and South America and previously held Renewable Energy Sales and Business Development roles. He is a committee member of ANSI C119 working groups with NEMA and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

David Monahan

Business Development Manager Wildlife and Asset Protection

TE Connectivity

David has extensive experience developing utility-focused mitigation strategies to reduce wildfire risk, harden the grid, and prevent wildlife-caused outages. He has over 10 years of experience working at organizations focusing on drone-installed products for utilities, including bird flight diverters and dynamic line rating sensors. He holds a MS and PhD in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University and a BS in Materials Science and Engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

Sponsored by:

te_connectivity_logo