GridAdvisor 3: Line Sensing for The Evolving Grid

Already registered? Click here to log in.

Summary

In response to changing dynamics and increasing pressures on the electrical grid, Eaton has been working closely with utilities and investing in development of new and improved automation solutions. Line sensing is one way that utilities can learn, monitor, and react to this grid evolution. Learn how Eaton's experience with line monitoring has led to the development of the GridAdvisor 3-line sensor and how it can help drive operations and maintenance while with paving the way for future edge intelligence.

Key Takeaways: