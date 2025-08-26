WEBINAR

GridAdvisor 3: Line Sensing for The Evolving Grid

Discover how Eaton’s new GridAdvisor 3-line sensor is transforming utility operations with advanced line monitoring, setting the stage for smarter, more resilient grid intelligence at the edge.
September 24, 2025
5:00 PM UTC
Summary

In response to changing dynamics and increasing pressures on the electrical grid, Eaton has been working closely with utilities and investing in development of new and improved automation solutions. Line sensing is one way that utilities can learn, monitor, and react to this grid evolution. Learn how Eaton's experience with line monitoring has led to the development of the GridAdvisor 3-line sensor and how it can help drive operations and maintenance while with paving the way for future edge intelligence.

Key Takeaways:

  • Why is data from technologies like line sensors important?
  • How has Eaton partnered with utilities historically to provide sensor solutions?
  • How does the GridAdvisor 3-line sensor improve on line sensing solutions available today?
  • How does the GridAdvisor 3-line sensor provide for more edge intelligence in the future?

Speaker

Ryan Rausch

Product Manager

Eaton

Ryan has been in the electric utility industry for about 20 years, starting his career at Eaton in 2007 supporting and deploying a variety of utility automation solutions. Ryan has been involved in line sensors for the past decade as an Application Engineer and then Product Manager for Eaton's GridAdvisor sensors. Ryan has a bachelor's degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Minnesota Duluth and is a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Minnesota.

Sponsored by:

