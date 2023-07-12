The State of Cybersecurity in Energy

May 14, 2025
11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 3:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
Already registered? Click here to log in.
Summary
So it is no surprise that responders to a March 2025 energy cybersecurity survey indicated that [need details here] were top cybersecurity concerns. In fact, cybersecurity was ranked the highest priority technology improvement or investment in the next 12-24 months to underpin a digital security strategy energy responders.
As headlines point out, cyber attackers have industrial organizations in their sites and manifesting a readiness plan is critical to proactively protect citizens and industrial systems. Endeavor Media, publications T&D Magazine and Oil and Gas Journal, teamed with Fortinet to uncover the challenges and priorities concerning cybersecurity for energy and utilities. During this webinar, we will review the findings from the research concerning the state of cybersecurity across power transmission and distribution and oil and gas.
From this session, our panel of experts will share insights regarding:
- Areas for improving cybersecurity preparedness
- Challenges in improving cybersecurity for legacy as well as modernized systems
- Best practices for building a robust cybersecurity strategy to support the cyber-physical environments across energy
Speakers
Sr. Director, OT Product Marketing
Rich Springer is the Director of OT Solutions Marketing at Fortinet. Previously, Rich was the Head of Industrial Cyber Strategy & Development for Tripwire managing the Industrial cyber product business for Belden, including the Hirschmann and Tripwire product lines. While evolving in the business of cyber security software and hardware development, Rich provides an operational background as a prior global head of SCADA in wind energy and across various roles in the semiconductor industry and the submarine nuclear Navy.
Sr. Director, OT Solutions Systems Engineering
Carlos-Raul Sanchez is a technologist with 32 years of experience in network, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure security. With master’s degrees in computer science, business administration, and a wide range of experience ranging from US Air Force, DOD contractor, and O&G IT security, he is known for securing critical infrastructure worldwide. He spent 15 years leading teams securing oil fields in the United States and offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico, Western Africa, Brazil, and South China Sea.
Sponsored by: