More Capacity, Less CapEx: Addressing today’s top grid modernization challenges with next-generation advanced conductors

May 13, 2025
2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT / 6:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
Summary
Today's grid challenges can't be solved with yesterday's technology. Yet the dominant conductor technology is over a century old, while first-generation advanced conductors haven't been widely adopted due to well-known installation issues and affordability concerns. This session explores how next-generation advanced conductor technology is solving these challenges by increasing capacity without structure modifications in reconductoring projects and reducing structure requirements in new builds.
This proven solution is safe, easy to work with, and compatible with standard installation practices. We'll examine which projects benefit most from this approach and share case studies from leading utilities. A senior engineer from Arizona Public Service (APS) will discuss their engineering, procurement, and construction experience. Join us for practical insights and bring your questions for our expert panel.
Speakers
CEO
Jason Huang is founder and CEO of TS Conductor, a U.S.-based leader in award-winning, high-performance conductors for the world's power grids. After earning his MS in materials science and engineering from UCLA and then both his MBA and PhD from The Ohio State University, Huang went on to roles with U.S. government agencies such as NIST, to work on sensitive American defense aircraft like the F22 and F35, and to a series of technical and senior roles with companies such as Owens Corning, BAE Systems, Solvay, and CTC Global where he was CEO and CTO.
In his current work, he is dedicated to advancing the clean energy transition and mitigating the climate crisis by upgrading the world’s power grids to increase efficiency and integrate renewables fast.
Engineer, Overhead Engineering & Design
John "Chris" Tosh is an Engineer in Overhead Engineering & Design at Arizona Public Service (APS) since 2011, where he contributes to the transmission infrastructure serving Arizona's communities. Before joining APS, he spent nearly a decade at Kleinfelder, gaining valuable experience in engineering and infrastructure development.
Chris holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from Arizona State University. Arizona Public Service, founded in 1886, is Arizona's largest electric utility, serving approximately 1.4 million customers across 11 counties.
Sponsored by: