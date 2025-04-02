More Capacity, Less CapEx: Addressing today’s top grid modernization challenges with next-generation advanced conductors

Already registered? Click here to log in.

Summary

Today's grid challenges can't be solved with yesterday's technology. Yet the dominant conductor technology is over a century old, while first-generation advanced conductors haven't been widely adopted due to well-known installation issues and affordability concerns. This session explores how next-generation advanced conductor technology is solving these challenges by increasing capacity without structure modifications in reconductoring projects and reducing structure requirements in new builds.

This proven solution is safe, easy to work with, and compatible with standard installation practices. We'll examine which projects benefit most from this approach and share case studies from leading utilities. A senior engineer from Arizona Public Service (APS) will discuss their engineering, procurement, and construction experience. Join us for practical insights and bring your questions for our expert panel.