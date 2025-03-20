Executing Large-Scale Distribution Programs: Strategies for Efficiency & Innovation

April 15, 2025
Summary
This webinar will provide an in-depth look at the execution of a large-scale distribution program, focusing on the Grid Investment Program and its impact on reliability and service improvements. Attendees will learn why the program was created, the benefits to Georgia Power’s customers, and key insights gained from transitioning from a Time & Materials Model to a Fixed Price Model for a large-scale investment.
The session will also highlight strategies for effective team integration, execution efficiency, and continuous improvement in managing large project teams. Through real-world examples and lessons learned, participants will gain valuable knowledge on driving innovation and operational excellence in large-scale infrastructure projects.
Speakers
Nathan Khan serves as the Program Manager of the Grid Investment Program. In this role, he is responsible for the overall direction and execution of the program, shaping the workforce supporting this large project, and leading innovative processes to execute large-scale investments efficiently.
Nathan began his career with Burns & McDonnell in 2019 and has supported various programs within T&D. Prior to joining Burns & McDonnell he served as a Project Manager for a Quanta subsidiary in Vancouver, Canada as well as a Program Manager for SaskPower. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechatronics Engineering and a Masters Degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Regina.
Freddie Wright is the Director of the Grid Investment Program at Georgia Power, leading a multi-year initiative to enhance service and reliability through strategic capital investments. With over 25 years at Southern Company, he has held key leadership roles in distribution, transmission, and substation management. Wright has also championed workforce development and innovation, serving as a management sponsor for critical operational initiatives.
He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Mississippi State University and an MBA from the University of Southern Mississippi. Beyond his professional work, Wright is actively involved in his community, serving in organizations such as the Fayette Chamber of Commerce and the Fayetteville Rotary Service Committee. His dedication to both industry excellence and community engagement makes him a respected leader in the energy sector.
