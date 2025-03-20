Executing Large-Scale Distribution Programs: Strategies for Efficiency & Innovation

Already registered? Click here to log in.

Summary

This webinar will provide an in-depth look at the execution of a large-scale distribution program, focusing on the Grid Investment Program and its impact on reliability and service improvements. Attendees will learn why the program was created, the benefits to Georgia Power’s customers, and key insights gained from transitioning from a Time & Materials Model to a Fixed Price Model for a large-scale investment.

The session will also highlight strategies for effective team integration, execution efficiency, and continuous improvement in managing large project teams. Through real-world examples and lessons learned, participants will gain valuable knowledge on driving innovation and operational excellence in large-scale infrastructure projects.