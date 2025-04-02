Maximizing Transmission Capacity & Reducing Project Timelines

11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT

Summary

Utilities face growing challenges in expanding transmission capacity, from lengthy permitting processes to right-of-way constraints and increasing wildfire risks. With demand for reliable power rising, optimizing existing infrastructure is essential. This webinar brings together industry experts to explore innovative strategies that accelerate project timelines, enhance grid resilience, and support environmental goals.

Attendees will learn how transmission expansion can be achieved without acquiring new land, reducing project lead times by up to 85%. Experts will discuss how utilities can navigate regulatory hurdles, mitigate wildfire risks, and deploy resilient solutions in challenging environments. Through real-world case studies—including a transmission project in Jasper National Park—this session will showcase how modern approaches help utilities overcome terrain obstacles while ensuring long-term reliability.

Join us for this insightful discussion and gain practical strategies to streamline transmission projects, meet sustainability objectives, and strengthen the grid for the future.