Maximizing Transmission Capacity & Reducing Project Timelines

April 16, 2025
11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
Already registered? Click here to log in.
Summary
Utilities face growing challenges in expanding transmission capacity, from lengthy permitting processes to right-of-way constraints and increasing wildfire risks. With demand for reliable power rising, optimizing existing infrastructure is essential. This webinar brings together industry experts to explore innovative strategies that accelerate project timelines, enhance grid resilience, and support environmental goals.
Attendees will learn how transmission expansion can be achieved without acquiring new land, reducing project lead times by up to 85%. Experts will discuss how utilities can navigate regulatory hurdles, mitigate wildfire risks, and deploy resilient solutions in challenging environments. Through real-world case studies—including a transmission project in Jasper National Park—this session will showcase how modern approaches help utilities overcome terrain obstacles while ensuring long-term reliability.
Join us for this insightful discussion and gain practical strategies to streamline transmission projects, meet sustainability objectives, and strengthen the grid for the future.
Speakers
Transmission Applications Engineer
With over 35 years of experience in powerline design, construction, and project management, Fred Fitton has been instrumental in advancing transmission and distribution infrastructure. He began his career at Nashville Electric Service (NES), where he held key engineering and leadership roles, overseeing major transmission, distribution, and lighting projects. His expertise spans regulatory compliance, RFQ development, and engineering standards, which have helped streamline project execution and improve grid reliability. At NES, he played a vital role in maintaining overhead and underground distribution standards while managing multimillion-dollar budgets.
Now serving as Transmission Application Engineer at Marmon Utility, Fred helps utilities implement innovative transmission solutions that optimize existing infrastructure and accelerate project timelines. He has developed engineering training programs, mentored teams, and guided utilities in adopting best practices for construction and system reliability. With a deep understanding of aerial cable systems and transmission applications, he continues to support utilities in building a more resilient and efficient grid.
Technical Advisor, previous Director of Overhead and International
With over 45 years of experience in electric power engineering, consulting, and management, Brian Trager has played a key role in advancing global power distribution. He earned his B.S. and M.Eng. in Electric Power Engineering from RPI and later completed an MBA at the University of Pittsburgh, blending technical expertise with business leadership. Throughout his career, he has held engineering and leadership positions at American Electric Power, Cooper Power Systems, and Fisher-Pierce, spending 30 years as Director, Technology & International at Hendrix Wire and Cable.
Brian’s expertise in power line specification, design, construction, and management has shaped critical infrastructure projects worldwide. He has worked on international electrification initiatives funded by organizations such as USAID, ADB, and JBIC, bringing high-reliability power distribution solutions to seven continents. A recognized industry thought leader, Brian has authored over 75 technical papers and articles for IEEE and other global organizations. He has also shared his knowledge through teaching roles at Ohio State University, West Virginia University, and Penn State, as well as specialized training for utility clients. For over 30 years, his work has focused on Aerial Covered Conductor Systems, and he continues to serve the industry in a consulting capacity, guiding utilities toward more reliable and efficient transmission solutions.
Sponsored by: