Cable Monitoring: Insights from Con Edison's Comprehensive Approach

April 8, 2025
2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT / 6:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
Summary
As power grids age and the demand for reliability grows, proactive cable monitoring has become essential. Join us for an exclusive industry webinar exploring Con Edison’s experience in implementing a comprehensive cable monitoring system that enhances asset management, prevents failures, and optimizes operational efficiency.
Discover how real-time data acquisition, AI-driven analytics, and integrated sensor networks are transforming underground cable monitoring. Learn firsthand from industry experts about the challenges and successes of deploying partial discharge monitoring, distributed acoustic sensing, infrared imaging, and other advanced monitoring technologies to reduce maintenance costs and improve grid reliability.
This webinar is a must-attend for utility professionals, cable manufacturers, and asset managers, as well as anyone interested in cutting-edge technology and its impact on modern power infrastructure.
Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights from Con Edison’s experience and take your cable monitoring strategy to the next level!
Speakers
Technical Expert, Transmission Line Engineering Department
Arie Makovoz is an experienced Electrical Engineer and Project Manager specializing in power systems and infrastructure. With expertise in low to extra-high voltage equipment, transmission systems, renewable energy, and commissioning testing, he has played a vital role in advancing cable monitoring solutions.
Holding a Master’s in Electrical Engineering and a Professional Engineering License, Arie has contributed to developing innovative technologies for power system reliability. At Con Edison, he has been instrumental in implementing a comprehensive cable monitoring system to enhance asset management and grid resilience. His commitment to innovation continues to shape the future of energy infrastructure.
Head of Electronics and Optical Sensing Solutions (EOSS), North America
Sergey Golubtsov has been at the forefront of power cable monitoring since joining EOSS in 2016. With a physics background, he helped grow EOSS from a startup into a key player in High- and Medium-Voltage cable monitoring. His experience spans projects from medium-voltage power lines to intercontinental cable diagnostics.
In July 2024, Sergey relocated to the U.S. to lead EOSS’s North American division, driving innovation in cable monitoring solutions. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Fiber Optic Sensing Association (FOSA), advocating for advancements in fiber optic sensing technologies.
National Spokesperson
Mike Beehler P.E. is the national spokesperson for the Power Delivery Intelligence Initiative and the chief opportunity officer for Mike Beehler & Associates LLC. He started his career designing and building transmission lines and substations for Tucson Electric Power and the Hawaiian Electric Co. and then spent more than 20 years designing T&D infrastructure and consulting on emerging trends at Burns & McDonnell. He has written, presented, and consulted on reliability-centered maintenance, critical infrastructure protection, and program management.
In addition, he is a well-known industry writer and speaker on the early definition of the smart grid, 3-D and building information modeling applications in T&D, and development plans for smart cities. Most recently, he is sought for his strategic leadership and vision on the application of emerging technologies in changing business models to include the integration of distributed energy resources, augmented/virtual reality, and artificial intelligence. He authored the book, The Science of the Sale.
Beehler is a registered professional engineer in Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Georgia, and Alabama. He also is a Fellow in the American Society of Civil Engineers and a member of IEEE and CIGRE.
