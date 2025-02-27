Cable Monitoring: Insights from Con Edison's Comprehensive Approach

Already registered? Click here to log in.

Summary

As power grids age and the demand for reliability grows, proactive cable monitoring has become essential. Join us for an exclusive industry webinar exploring Con Edison’s experience in implementing a comprehensive cable monitoring system that enhances asset management, prevents failures, and optimizes operational efficiency.

Discover how real-time data acquisition, AI-driven analytics, and integrated sensor networks are transforming underground cable monitoring. Learn firsthand from industry experts about the challenges and successes of deploying partial discharge monitoring, distributed acoustic sensing, infrared imaging, and other advanced monitoring technologies to reduce maintenance costs and improve grid reliability.

This webinar is a must-attend for utility professionals, cable manufacturers, and asset managers, as well as anyone interested in cutting-edge technology and its impact on modern power infrastructure.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights from Con Edison’s experience and take your cable monitoring strategy to the next level!