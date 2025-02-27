Beyond Tradition: The Benefits of Composite Utility Poles for Long-Term Resiliency

11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT

Summary

As energy demand and natural disasters increase, the grid must adapt to these changes through innovation. Join us for an insightful webinar on how utility infrastructure can enhance resilience and longevity to meet the growing challenges of modern energy systems.

In this session, participants will learn how cutting-edge solutions enhance infrastructure durability, reliability, and mitigate the risk of outages. Our expert will discuss the role of material science in ensuring long-term performance and grid resilience, even in challenging environments.

Key topics will include:

Meeting the increasing demand for reliable and sustainable infrastructure.

Overcoming challenges related to critical structures, circuits, and hard-to-reach locations.

Addressing high initial installation costs and providing cost-effective solutions.

Enhancing grid resilience and performance where conventional structures often fail.

Specific use case total ownership and cost considerations associated with composite poles.

By attending, utilities will learn how these innovative solutions benefit their asset management strategies, enabling smarter investments and more efficient infrastructure maintenance. Participants will gain practical insights into how composite poles can improve operational efficiency, reduce overall costs, and ensure a more sustainable and reliable grid for years to come.

This webinar is essential for utilities, engineers, and other stakeholders looking to future-proof their infrastructure while improving their assets' long-term performance and reliability.