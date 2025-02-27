Beyond Tradition: The Benefits of Composite Utility Poles for Long-Term Resiliency

April 1, 2025
11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
Summary
As energy demand and natural disasters increase, the grid must adapt to these changes through innovation. Join us for an insightful webinar on how utility infrastructure can enhance resilience and longevity to meet the growing challenges of modern energy systems.
In this session, participants will learn how cutting-edge solutions enhance infrastructure durability, reliability, and mitigate the risk of outages. Our expert will discuss the role of material science in ensuring long-term performance and grid resilience, even in challenging environments.
Key topics will include:
- Meeting the increasing demand for reliable and sustainable infrastructure.
- Overcoming challenges related to critical structures, circuits, and hard-to-reach locations.
- Addressing high initial installation costs and providing cost-effective solutions.
- Enhancing grid resilience and performance where conventional structures often fail.
- Specific use case total ownership and cost considerations associated with composite poles.
By attending, utilities will learn how these innovative solutions benefit their asset management strategies, enabling smarter investments and more efficient infrastructure maintenance. Participants will gain practical insights into how composite poles can improve operational efficiency, reduce overall costs, and ensure a more sustainable and reliable grid for years to come.
This webinar is essential for utilities, engineers, and other stakeholders looking to future-proof their infrastructure while improving their assets' long-term performance and reliability.
Speaker
Director, Sales Engineering
With 20 years of comprehensive experience in the utility industry, Brian DiStefano has built a strong reputation as both a technical expert and a strategic leader. He earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and later an MBA, equipping him with a unique blend of technical proficiency and business acumen.
Throughout his career, Brian has held several key positions that have shaped his expertise. He has worked in several areas of utility engineering and operations. Mainly Distribution Engineering and Operations, and Relay Protection and Control. In these roles, Brian was responsible for ensuring system resiliency and reliability as well as managing complex engineering projects. Later in his career, he was driven into sales, serving as a Sales Director, leveraging his technical background to drive business growth and build robust client relationships.
Currently, Brian is the Director of Sales Engineering and Technical Services at Resilient Structures. In this role, he combines his deep industry knowledge with strategic sales initiatives to deliver innovative technical solutions throughout the sales cycle. His leadership continues to drive operational excellence, making him a trusted authority in the evolving landscape of utility engineering and services.
