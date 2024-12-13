Powering Resilience: Hardening Strategies for Evolving Grids

January 23, 2025
In today’s dynamic energy landscape, ensuring grid resilience is more important than ever. Join us for an in-depth webinar with our experts as we explore technologies that enable a more reliable, cost-effective, and future-proof energy infrastructure.
This session will focus on three critical aspects of grid modernization:
- Connection: Discover how wedge pressure technology is transforming grid connections by delivering enhanced durability and efficiency. Learn about its ability to ensure reliable, long-lasting connections that stand up to the demands of modern energy systems.
- Protection: Materials science is redefining how grids are protected against environmental challenges. We’ll examine the latest developments in materials engineered to withstand extreme conditions, reduce maintenance needs, and improve overall system longevity.
- Detection: Smart grid technology is evolving the way faults are identified and addressed. Gain insights into cutting-edge detection systems that enable rapid response to issues, minimize downtime, and optimize operational costs.
This webinar will provide actionable insights for utilities, engineers, consultants, and other stakeholders aiming to strengthen their grids. Don’t miss this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and explore technologies that are shaping the future of energy infrastructure.
Chris Kniedler
Director of Product Management, Overhead Solutions
TE Connectivity
Chris brings 18 years of experience in electrical distribution, starting in commercial and product management roles for LV applications at a leading switchgear OEM. Now TE Connectivity’s Global Director of Product Management for Overhead Solutions, he brings to market solutions that safeguard T&D networks. He holds a BS in Industrial Engineering.
Greg Martini
Director of Sales, North America
TE Connectivity
Greg has over 20 years of experience in Customer Service, Product Management, Supply Chain, and Sales in the T&D sector. As the Director of Sales for Utility Markets in North America at TE Connectivity, he helps solve utility challenges across the region. Greg holds degrees in Marketing and Information Systems.
Hemanth Jala
Product Manager for Smart Grid Solutions in the Americas
TE Connectivity
Hemanth Jala is a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in the electrical industry. He holds a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Youngstown State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Andhra University. Currently, Hemanth serves as the Product Manager for Smart Grid Solutions in the Americas at TE Connectivity, where he is focused on driving the development and deployment of intelligent, future-ready power grids.
