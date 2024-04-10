2024_vanquish_td_world_webinarhero_image565
Increase Electrical Substation Reliability

With the new technology of non-conductive materials, our ultimate goal is to revolutionize critical infrastructure protection by providing physical barriers that not only boost the safety and security of assets but also deter potential intruders, thus significantly improving the power grid's reliability and enhancing the electrical substation’s overall appearance.

May 15, 2024 
2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM GMT 
 
Duration: 1 hour
Summary

As the need for reliable and effective solutions to manage access to substations increases, our team is prepared to meet this demand by designing and engineering innovative solutions. We use premium materials to meet our customers' evolving requirements and specific risk-mitigating needs. Our versatile products can easily satisfy multiple requirements, ensuring a safe and secure environment.

Speakers

Nate Woollens Business Development Manager Vanquish Fencing, Inc

Nate's background is a testament to his dedication and commitment. As a former Transmission Project/Program Manager, he has managed complex projects with ease. His passion for making a positive impact in his community is evident from his involvement in the IEEE/PES Animal Mitigation, Security, and Community-Acceptance committee. Nate has successfully managed VANQUISH projects, demonstrating his ability to deliver results. His experience of working with VANQUISH on the customer side and physically installing each of their systems in the field for several other utility customers showcases his hands-on approach and technical know-how.

Sponsored by:

vanquish_logouse_this_logo

