Increase Electrical Substation Reliability

May 15, 2024
2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
Already registered? Click here to log in.
Summary
As the need for reliable and effective solutions to manage access to substations increases, our team is prepared to meet this demand by designing and engineering innovative solutions. We use premium materials to meet our customers' evolving requirements and specific risk-mitigating needs. Our versatile products can easily satisfy multiple requirements, ensuring a safe and secure environment.
Speakers
Nate Woollens
Business Development Manager
VANQUISH Fencing, Inc.
Nate's background is a testament to his dedication and commitment. As a former Transmission Project/Program Manager, he has managed complex projects with ease. His passion for making a positive impact in his community is evident from his involvement in the IEEE/PES Animal Mitigation, Security, and Community-Acceptance committee. Nate has successfully managed VANQUISH projects, demonstrating his ability to deliver results. His experience of working with VANQUISH on the customer side and physically installing each of their systems in the field for several other utility customers showcases his hands-on approach and technical know-how.
Sponsored by: