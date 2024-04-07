Empowering a modern utility workforce

Already registered? Click here to log in.

Summary

Grid modernization is no longer a future goal, but reality utilities face every day. Meeting this monumental challenge requires a tremendous amount of change and transformation across the utility organization. Unfortunately, legacy technologies and processes are unable to deliver on the required timeline because of time-consuming manual workflows and disconnected back-end systems.



We’ll chat about the value of using a single, intuitive mobile app across the network lifecycle to make quick updates from the field and share the data across teams; why it’s important to provide modern, easy-to-use digital tools to engage the new generation of workers; and which workflows in the network lifecycle can derive the most value from this approach, from field design to asset inspections to outage response.