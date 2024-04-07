Empowering a modern utility workforce

May 7, 2024
11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT
Duration: 30 minutes
Already registered? Click here to log in.
Summary
Grid modernization is no longer a future goal, but reality utilities face every day. Meeting this monumental challenge requires a tremendous amount of change and transformation across the utility organization. Unfortunately, legacy technologies and processes are unable to deliver on the required timeline because of time-consuming manual workflows and disconnected back-end systems.
We’ll chat about the value of using a single, intuitive mobile app across the network lifecycle to make quick updates from the field and share the data across teams; why it’s important to provide modern, easy-to-use digital tools to engage the new generation of workers; and which workflows in the network lifecycle can derive the most value from this approach, from field design to asset inspections to outage response.
Speakers
Troy Freissle-Lewis
Product Manager
IQGeo
Troy Freissle-Lewis is Product Manager for Workflows and Utilities at IQGeo, where he applies his extensive experience in distribution, reliability, and smart grid engineering. His professional journey began within Power Delivery at Florida Power & Light, where he developed a deep understanding of the complexities and operational challenges within the utility industry.
Now based in Tampa, FL, Troy’s expertise is instrumental in driving the development of innovative products that cater to the dynamic needs of utility networks across the grid lifecycle. His approach is characterized by a blend of technical acumen and practical insights, ensuring that the solutions he oversees are not only technologically advanced but also grounded in solving real-world problems for utility operators.
Matt Roberts
Sales Director, Utilities
IQGeo
Matt Roberts is Sales Director for Utilities at IQGeo. His career has been spent within the utility industry focusing on solutions ranging from SCADA and ADMS to asset management and intelligence systems.
Based in Atlanta, GA, Matt’s expertise is instrumental in driving the business development of IQGeo’s Adaptive Grid solution for electric utilities across North America. His expertise has proven to be invaluable in helping utilities optimize their operations and enhance their overall efficiency.
Sponsored by: