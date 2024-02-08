ComEd Case Study: Automating grid analytics through drone inspection and computer vision AI

March 13, 2024
This webinar explains how ComEd is digitally transforming how they inspect and maintain their distribution and transmission networks. With demand and strain on the electrical grid expected to increase in the years ahead, ComEd determined that new methods were required to leverage new and existing data sources, employ advanced analytics and empower the workforce to more rapidly and effectively identify and repair conditions before they are service impacting.
ComEd launched the Advanced Image Analytics program in 2022 to build a more effective and proactive maintenance program. This human + machine approach leverages the latest visual data technologies and AI-powered analytics to create a more resilient and reliable grid. By utilizing drones for image capture combined with AI processing for automated defect detection, the program is projected to improve maintenance efficiencies and provide ComEd with deeper, real-time insights into the state of health of all distribution assets.
This webinar examines how ComEd implemented each of the program elements consisting of 1) Standardized Visual Data Collection 2) Visual Data Management 3) Image Analytics and Management, 4) AI Algorithm Development and Deployment, 5) AI Model Retraining and Enhancement 6) New Digital Data Applications and Leverage.
Ed Sztuka is the CRO of Optelos, a leading provider of AI-based computer vision and visual data management software. Ed has been with Optelos since 2019, leading business development, strategic partnerships, and entry into key markets such as Process Manufacturing, Power Utilities and Telecom.
Ed has a wealth of experience in business operations, strategic planning, product and business development with over 20 years’ experience in building and operating technology businesses. He has also led the formation of strategic partnerships with several fortune 50 corporations. Ed’s leadership experience includes CEO of CellWest Management Group, President of Mahala, VP/GM of Danaher Corporation’s Test and Measurement BU, Co-Founder and Vice President of Sales and Marketing for DeskNet Systems. Ed has held board positions with various companies and holds a degree in electrical engineering.
Jeff Birkmeier is Sr. Manager of Strategic Planning at ComEd, an Exelon electrical distribution company. Jeff began his career with ComEd in 1993, starting at the Braidwood Nuclear Station and progressing through roles of increasing responsibility in Project Management, Business Process Management, and Resource Management to his current leadership position in Strategic Planning beginning in 2016. Jeff holds a BS in Nuclear Engineering and an MS in Radiation Protection from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and a Master’s in Management of Information Systems from Benedictine University.
Joey Martinez, Ph.D. is Lead Data Scientist at ComEd, an Exelon company. Joey joined ComEd in 2021, where he leads strategic digital transformation initiatives in asset data quality in the Grid Analytics group. Prior to joining ComEd Joey was Lead Data Scientist with Giddy, a data scientist with Expanding Frontiers, and was a Research Data Scientist with the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Bonn, Germany. Joey holds a BS and MS in Physics from the University of Texas, Brownsville, and a Ph.D. in Astrophysics from the University of Bonn.
