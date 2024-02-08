ComEd Case Study: Automating grid analytics through drone inspection and computer vision AI

March 13, 2024

This webinar explains how ComEd is digitally transforming how they inspect and maintain their distribution and transmission networks. With demand and strain on the electrical grid expected to increase in the years ahead, ComEd determined that new methods were required to leverage new and existing data sources, employ advanced analytics and empower the workforce to more rapidly and effectively identify and repair conditions before they are service impacting.



ComEd launched the Advanced Image Analytics program in 2022 to build a more effective and proactive maintenance program. This human + machine approach leverages the latest visual data technologies and AI-powered analytics to create a more resilient and reliable grid. By utilizing drones for image capture combined with AI processing for automated defect detection, the program is projected to improve maintenance efficiencies and provide ComEd with deeper, real-time insights into the state of health of all distribution assets.



This webinar examines how ComEd implemented each of the program elements consisting of 1) Standardized Visual Data Collection 2) Visual Data Management 3) Image Analytics and Management, 4) AI Algorithm Development and Deployment, 5) AI Model Retraining and Enhancement 6) New Digital Data Applications and Leverage.