Introduction to MacLean Power Systems’ Inertia Line of Switches

Summary



Electric utilities have been using overhead air break switches for many years. They are efficient switching and isolation purposes. They are generally installed in the distribution network as a switching point or a break connection between cables, transformers, and other voltage devices. Air break switches are also used in the transmission lines. An air break switch can be defined as using air like die-electric, arc quenching medium and vacuum to open under load. The switch is reliable and very effective as compared to other switches. It is operated by hand using a down rod with an operating handle, a hook stick operator or motor switch operation local or remote from a control house.



The air break switch working principle is that the switch normally opens a circuit in the load. So, during the switching operation process, the arc gets generated is quenched in several ways by interrupting the supply. This is done by using an interrupter.



Air break switches are very efficient, with high consistency. They are capable of switching and fast break operations. The switches do not cause explosions and fire hazards. By using these switches, the stability of the operation can be maintained.



Various issues can arise over time, with switches not operating due to design issues. This can cause problems for the electric utility, not able to open or close a switch when required. This can create problems for the line crews and overall performance of the utility. The design of the switch is critical to mitigate issues associated with switching.