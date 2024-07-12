National Grid to Share Latest Update on Proposals for Sea Link Reinforcement

National Grid has shared a latest update on proposals for Sea Link, an electricity infrastructure project between Suffolk and Kent, to carry renewable and low-carbon power from offshore wind, interconnectors, and nuclear power.

The proposals include an offshore, 138 km cable connection from Pegwell Bay in Kent to a point on the Suffolk Coast between Aldeburgh and Thorpeness. It also includes the onshore infrastructure required at either end, such as onshore cables, converter stations and substations, and overhead line connections to connect the power into the existing network to be transported to homes and businesses around the country.

Various modifications have been made across different elements of the proposals like confirming preferred access routes, construction methods and compounds, refining the cable route corridor and more following National Grid’s statutory consultation in 2023. The company is sharing these changes with communities before submitting an application for development consent to the Planning Inspectorate in early 2025.

“This reinforcement between Suffolk and Kent is essential in the UK’s journey to net zero by 2050 and is part of a wider program to upgrade the entire network,” said Adrian Pierssene, Project Director for Sea Link, commented. “We look forward to sharing the latest update on Sea Link with members of the public before we prepare our application for development consent.”