New Line Life Podcast: Brian Lozano of Midwest Energy

For this episode of the Line Life Podcast, Brian Lozano, a journeyman lineworker for Midwest Energy, shares his story of working on the line in Hays, Kansas. The 28-year-old father of two started working for a contractor in Colorado in 2016, and six years later, he moved to central Kansas to work for Midwest Energy.

In his service territory, he responds to wind and tornadoes, but he has also provided mutual aid when he worked for a contractor. He says it's rewarding to help communities in need and work with other lineworkers to get the lights back on. He says in the line trade, safety is very important, and he strives to work safely to come home to his family every night.

To learn more about Brian, who competed for the first time at the 2024 International Lineman's Rodeo, check out the March 2025 "Focus: a Lineworker's View" department in T&D World magazine.