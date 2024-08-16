Kendra Secerin
New Line Life Podcast: Faces of the Future, Part 5

Aug. 16, 2024
Kendra Secerin, an apprentice power line technician for Hydro One and the first woman to graduate from the power line program at St. Clair College, is now on a committee to help women in the trades.

For the fifth part of our Faces of the Future series for the Line Life Podcast on Podbean, we are going to Canada, where Kendra Secerin is a fourth-level power line technician apprentice for Hydro One. 

After graduating from St. Clair College for the electrical and power line programs, she is now on a transmission crew, where she is taking on a variety of projects and learning the skills of the line trade. 

During this episode, she talks about serving on a committee to help promote women in the trades. She also describes the challenges of finding PPE and equipment that fits her and what it's like to work in the utility industry.

To learn more, check out her Faces of the Future profile, which will be published in the October issue of T&D World in the field-focused Electric Utility Operations section. 

If you have a suggestion for a future podcast guest, email us at [email protected]. Email your nominations for apprentices to profile in our Faces of the Future department to [email protected]. We'd love to hear from you. 

