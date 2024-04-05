New Line Life Podcast: Apprentice Kris Onda of CORE Electric Cooperative

Lineworkers work in all different types of terrain--from rolling hills to tight urban spaces to the open countryside. For Apprentice Kris Onda, who works for CORE Electric Cooperative in Colorado, the mountains are his office.
For this episode of the Life Podcast, we are featuring two segments: a narrated version of the Lifeline department featuring Kris along with a live interview from the International Lineman's Expo.
After finishing his college degree in criminal justice and policing, Kris had two career paths in front of him: one was to pursue a career in law enforcement, and the other was to continue working on the conveyor belts for a company in Arizona. Instead, he chose a third option: going into line work.
Now a fourth-step apprentice, he says he wished that he would have discovered the line trade earlier in life.
"When I was graduating from high school, everyone was so set on pushing kids into college and getting a degree," he says. "I never heard about trade schools, and if I would have gone straight into line work, I would be a lot further in. my career."
To listen to the episode, click here. You can also read the Lifeline profile on Kris on our website.
Listen on Podbean
Do you have a comment on this episode or a suggestion for a guest for a future podcast episode? Email us at [email protected]. We would love to hear from you. To be notified when new episodes are available, follow the Line Life Podcast on Podbean.