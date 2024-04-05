New Line Life Podcast: Apprentice Kris Onda of CORE Electric Cooperative

Lineworkers work in all different types of terrain--from rolling hills to tight urban spaces to the open countryside. For Apprentice Kris Onda, who works for CORE Electric Cooperative in Colorado, the mountains are his office.

For this episode of the Life Podcast, we are featuring two segments: a narrated version of the Lifeline department featuring Kris along with a live interview from the International Lineman's Expo.

After finishing his college degree in criminal justice and policing, Kris had two career paths in front of him: one was to pursue a career in law enforcement, and the other was to continue working on the conveyor belts for a company in Arizona. Instead, he chose a third option: going into line work.

Now a fourth-step apprentice, he says he wished that he would have discovered the line trade earlier in life.