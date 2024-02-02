New Line Life Podcast: Puerto Rico Grid Transformation Featuring Dr. Shay Bahramirad

This Line Life Podcast episode features guest Dr. Shay Bahramirad, senior vice president of engineering, asset management and capital programs at LUMA Energy, the power company responsible for electric service in Puerto Rico.

With its multiple tens of billions of dollars of investment, rebuilding the electric grid in Puerto Rico is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the country and among the most ambitious power industry projects undertaken in this century, according to LUMA.

Listen to the episode to hear how LUMA is increasing resiliency and reliability through grid modernization projects including the deployment of a modern energy management system, an advanced metering infrastructure, island-wide distribution automation and new substations and transmission lines. Also, look for Part 2 of the interview series, which will air on Feb. 16, 2024.

To learn more about Dr. Bahramirad's career and plans for the Puerto Rico energy transformation, click on her biography below.

