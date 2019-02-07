Menu
Prysmian Group to Apply E3X Technology to Bare Overhead Transmission Conductors

Prysmian Group North America, announces that its General Cable E3X Technology is now included as a standard feature on ACCC bare overhead transmission conductors for the energy sector.  E3X is a thin, but durable, coating applied to overhead conductors to lower conductor operating temperature. E3X lowers temperature by increasing the rate of heat dissipation from the surface of the conductor and by decreasing the absorption of solar energy.

ACCC is the high capacity, low sag conductor developed by CTC Global. For ACCC conductors, reductions in temperature of 50°C (90°F) or more can be expected from E3X Technology when transmission lines are in worst case emergency operating conditions, such as periods of high capacity demand. Benefits of lower conductor temperatures under extreme operating conditions include increased line rating capacity, lower power losses and extended conductor service life and reliability.

