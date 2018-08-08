New 725-Mile Transmission Line Slated to Start in 2020

Throughout the United States, developers are constructing wind farms to generate clean, green electricity. In turn, companies are building new transmission lines to deliver the low-cost energy from the wind farms to where it is needed.

For example, the Denver-based Anschutz Corporation plans to start building its $3 billion, 725-mile TransWest Express transmission line in 2020. This new 600 kV overhead DC line, which should be in service by 2023, would deliver 20,000 GWh/year of wind energy from Wyoming to California to nearby states, according to an article in Recharge. By delivering the electricity from Wyoming to the Desert Southwest region, which includes California, Nevada and Arizona, the project aims to contribute to a cleaner world, strengthen the electric grid and provide electricity to millions of homes and businesses every year.

Recharge said the first GW stage of the wind farm is now under construction, while a second still needs federal approvals. The TransWest line plans to route from the wind farm through Colorado and Utah to southern Nevada. Then in the future, the line could possibly be interconnected with the existing Intermountain Power Project transmission system in Utah, according to the story.