Enel Distribución


COMPANY OVERVIEW

About Enel Distribución

Contact

More Info on Enel Distribución

For more than 50 years, Enel has brought progress to people around the world. Since the day Enel was founded in 1962, they have worked hard to enable businesses, nations and individuals to thrive by connecting them to electricity, gas and the right services for their needs.

In order to achieve this they have constantly embraced new technologies to make our energy more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable,  from the introduction of the first smart meter to becoming the world's largest producer of renewable energy.

Enel is now at the beginning of a new, exciting era for energy; an open era of participation, where everyone is connected and has the opportunity to help tackle the world's big challenges.

Articles & News

Photo 94588288 © Susan Sheldon | Dreamstime.com
Vegetation Management

Enel Distribución Triples Its Tree-Pruning Work

June 19, 2024
Enel Distribución triples its tree-pruning work and seeks to clear more than 4,500 kilometers of electric power grid.

Request More Information

By clicking above, I acknowledge and agree to Endeavor Business Media’s Terms of Service and to Endeavor Business Media's use of my contact information to communicate with me about offerings by Endeavor, its brands, affiliates and/or third-party partners, consistent with Endeavor's Privacy Policy. In addition, I understand that my personal information will be shared with any sponsor(s) of the resource, so they can contact me directly about their products or services. Please refer to the privacy policies of such sponsor(s) for more details on how your information will be used by them. You may unsubscribe at any time.