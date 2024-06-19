Enel Distribución

For more than 50 years, Enel has brought progress to people around the world. Since the day Enel was founded in 1962, they have worked hard to enable businesses, nations and individuals to thrive by connecting them to electricity, gas and the right services for their needs.

In order to achieve this they have constantly embraced new technologies to make our energy more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable, from the introduction of the first smart meter to becoming the world's largest producer of renewable energy.

Enel is now at the beginning of a new, exciting era for energy; an open era of participation, where everyone is connected and has the opportunity to help tackle the world's big challenges.