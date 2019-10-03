GE to Supply Battery Energy Storage Systems in California

GE Renewable Energy recently announced it is has been selected by Convergent Energy + Power for the supply of battery energy storage systems for three projects in California for a total capacity of 100 MWh. GE’s scope of work includes a long-term service agreement and augmentation guarantees.

With this project, GE will reach a total of 495 MWh in operations or construction in the battery energy storage space. It is GE's largest energy storage project in the United States to date, showing the clear demand for energy storage solutions in the United States and around the world.

The energy storage systems support two primary goals. First, they provide targeted local capacity to enhance grid reliability during peak periods. Second, as fast-acting stabilization devices, the battery energy storage systems can charge and discharge rapidly to regulate frequency and contribute to grid stability, helping to balance and facilitate the ever-growing penetration of variable renewable energy. Assets such as these will assist with making California’s state targets of 33% renewable energy penetration by 2020 and 100% by 2050 a reality.

Frank Genova, COO and CFO of Convergent, said, "Convergent has a track-record of developing trailblazing energy storage assets that advance the energy storage sector; we're proud to partner with GE to provide for local area reliability and support the growth of renewable energy in California."

Prakash Chandra, renewable hybrids CEO, GE, said, "Energy Storage is going to be a major component in the energy transition to more renewable generation and our collaboration with Convergent in California is a stepping stone in demonstrating the industry’s commitment to deliver more reliable and dispatchable renewable energy."