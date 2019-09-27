Skip navigation
UTILCO Lineman Tools Unveils Scissor Style ACSR Cutter

The cutter offers a rotatable head design with heavy-duty blades.

UTILCO announces an addition to its battery-powered in-line cutting tool offering. 

Its BLL-26ACSR-IS features a 350-deg rotatable scissor head design with heavy-duty blades that cut up to 3/8-in. EHS Guy Wire and 556 ACSR.  Blade inserts make for easy field replacement. 

A DataTrack / USB interface captures output performance and data.  The tool is backed by a five-year UTILPro warranty.  

For more information, visit the Web site or the company's booth at the International Lineman's Expo. 

