Bosch PID2S Helps Critical Sites Meet Compliance Objectives

At T&D World booth 709, Bosch will demonstrate intelligent perimeter intrusion detection and deterrence (PID2S) solutions to help critical sites meet compliance objectives. As part of NERC CIP-014 guidelines, critical site owners and operators must be able to detect, deter, delay, assess, communicate, and respond to objects approaching a perimeter to safeguard the facility. Since threats come in many forms – from attempted perimeter breaches to shooters positioned outside of a facility to drone attacks – a layered approach is important to securing perimeters at critical sites.

Together with partners, Bosch solutions provide advanced detection of people, vehicles, or drones approaching a perimeter and alerts to gunshots. These capabilities are essential for energy and utility sites to quickly identify risks. After detection, automated deterrence capabilities hinder intruders from successfully inflicting damage or stealing assets. For example, a detection from a Bosch AI-enabled video security camera can trigger a nearby pan-tilt-zoom camera to move to the location, turn on the camera's integrated white light, and track the object. In addition, automated messages can play on a nearby loudspeaker to alert the intruder they are under surveillance.

When integrated with security platforms that help personnel monitor events, manage security policies, and run investigations when perimeter breaches occur, utility and energy sites gain a complete solution to help fulfill NERC CIP standards.

