Electric Utility Operations

T&D World Announces Winner of Milwaukee Tool Prize Drawing

Duke Energy Lineman Larson Thomas won a prize package from T&D World and Milwaukee Tool.

In the line trade, the right tools can make the difference between efficiency and lost productivity. To help our readers to maximize their workday, T&D World's Electric Utility Operations partnered with Milwaukee Tool for a 2019 Lineman's Expo drawing.

More than 200 linemen swung by the T&D World table outside the convention center to enter a drawing for the prize package. The winner, Larson Thomas, a lineman from Duke Energy in Winter Garden, Florida, won a prize with the following:

  • Canvas Utility Bucket
  • M18 FUEL 7/16-in. Hex Utility Impact
  • A set of Lineman’s Impact Auger Bits and Adapters
  • Lineman’s Hawkbill Knife with STICKWORK 3-in-1 Ring

Congratulations to Larson, and thank you to all of the entrants in this year's drawing. 

Linemen entered the Milwaukee Tool drawing and voted for the Top Tool of the Trade at the Expo. 

Field Editor Amy Fischbach, and her 10-year-old daughter, Lily, announced the winner of the 2019 drawing at the Lineman's BBQ. 

