Streamlight Launches Rechargeable Area Light

Streamlight, Inc. has introduced the Strion Switchblade, a compact and powerful 500-lumen area light with a double-sided light bar that rotates 180 degrees to offer three lighting modes: area lighting, color matching and UV lighting. The new light, the latest addition to the popular Strion family of lights, uses a lithium-ion battery that can be easily replaced and recharged via USB or any Strion charger, including the Piggy Back Charger to work harder for longer.

The Strion Switchblade features an articulating blade that includes ­­­­cool white LEDs for bright area illumination; High Color Rendering Index (CRI) LEDs with Streamlight’s proprietary Color-Rite Technology to better see the color spectrum; and a UV LED for leak detection.

“The Strion Switchblade is five lights in one: a drop light, a hands-free light, a bright white light, a UV light, and a color-matching light,” says Streamlight vice president, sales and marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “Automotive, industrial and other professionals will use this light for ultra-bright illumination when performing diagnostic and repair jobs; color matching in detailing and painting applications; as well as leak detection.”

The new light can stand on its tail end with the light bar in any position. The Strion Switchblade’s weighted base includes magnets for attaching the flashlight to metal surfaces for task-specific lighting. Multiple hook options are also included for hanging in a variety of spaces.

The Strion Switchblade uses cool white LEDs to deliver 500 lumens of bright white light; 90 CRI color matching LEDs that offer 400 lumens; and a UV LED that provides 500 mega wats. Run times are 300 hours on both the cool white and 90 CRI LED settings, and 5 hours on the UV LED setting.

The Strion Switchblade offers a head-mounted push-button switch for easy access. Manufactured from impact-modified nylon, the light also features a non-slip textured barrel grip and a replaceable lens. It is impact-resistant tested to 2 meters.

Weighing 6.4 ounces, the light measures 10.75 inches with the light bar fully extended. When folded for compact storage, it measures 6 inches. The new Strion Switchblade has an MSRP that ranges from $110.00 to $200.00 depending on the configuration and comes with Streamlight's limited lifetime warranty.

