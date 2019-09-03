Self-Laminating Vinyl Labels Meet Compliance for Wire and Cable Identification

TE Connectivity (TE) has released the TKM and BKM series of hand-writeable, self-laminating labels.



TE’s TKM and BKM products are self-writable clear vinyl film with a permanent acrylic adhesive. The labels are supplied with a white hand writable area, which is over-laminated upon application using the clear portion of the label. TKM/BKM are hand writable, which allows for on the spot labeling, protected by the self-laminating feature. These labels are available in two formats. TKM is supplied in booklet form while BKM is supplied in sheet form.

“Self-laminating wraparound labels are ideal for identification of wires, cables and pipes,” says Robin Parella Gershkoff, TE product manager. “Also, TKM and BKM products are resistant to chemicals and frequent handling, making the labels ideal to use for job site installations. The series is engineered to withstand exposure to solvents, salts, alkalis and water, while still being free from cadmium, silicone and PTFE and is not electrically conductive.”

TKM/BKM labels can withstand temperatures of minus 30°C (minus 22°F) to 120°C (248°F).

TKM booklet labels are available in 25.0mm (0.984 in.) width and in four heights ranging from 50.0mm (1.969 in.) up to 230.0mm (9.055 in.). The booklet is suitable for remote work sites when printers are not readily available.

BKM sheet labels are available in four widths ranging from 23.0mm (0.906 in.) up to 50.0mm (1.969 in.) and four heights between 38.0mm (1.50 in.) up to 230.0mm (9.055 in.).

TKM and BKM labels are fully free of substances of very high concern (SVHC), in line with TE’s compliance with the European Community’s REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals) legislation. Further information covering RoHS and REACH compliance can be found at the TE Product Compliance Support Center at https://www.te.com/usa-en/utilities/product-compliance.html

For more information, visit the product sites for TKM and BKM labels.