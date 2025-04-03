SSEN Transmission Unveils New Procurement Process for Delivery of Key Elements of Substation Development

SSEN Transmission has launched a new procurement process and invited applications from new and existing contractors, for the delivery of key elements of substation development as part of its RIIO-T3 and networks renewals investment program and beyond.

The framework agreement open for pre-qualification will include SSEN Transmission’s new maximum value for moderate substation works, with the threshold increasing from $26.14 million to $52.27million. This will allow contractors secured work and new potential contractors to submit their pre-qualification applications for the delivery of other crucial elements of the company’s substation developments, including associated subsidiary overhead line and underground cable work.

Framework agreements which will help deliver projects across the north of Scotland with a combined estimated value of up to $1.83 billion are available, with contractors invited to fill out the company’s Pre-Qualification Questionnaire to register their interest for the works through the Achilles UVDB platform.

SSEN Transmission plans to invest at least $28.76 billion between 2026 and 2031 in the infrastructure for Scotland and the UK to deliver an energy security and net zero targets. This will include the development of new substations and several upgrades to existing substations, supporting up to 8,400 jobs in the north of Scotland.