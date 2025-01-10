SWEPCO Crews Respond to Winter Storm Cora Impacts Across Service Areas

Winter Storm Cora brought significant winter weather to the South, affecting SWEPCO’s three-state service territory with icy conditions and widespread power outages.

At the peak of the storm, 36,823 outages were reported, with the majority—approximately 23,000—occurring in Arkansas, particularly in the Texarkana region and surrounding areas. The accumulation of ice, as predicted, caused significant strain on power infrastructure, with even a half-inch of ice adding up to 500 pounds of weight to power lines—equivalent to the weight of a grizzly bear.

SWEPCO remains dedicated to restoring power as safely and efficiently as possible. Crews are working diligently in challenging conditions, including extreme temperatures, to assess damage and restore electricity. The company appreciates the collaboration of first responders and local officials and extends gratitude to customers for their patience during this recovery effort.

The Texarkana region has a history of ice storms, including significant events in 2000 and 2009. SWEPCO crews are leveraging that experience, supported by established winter weather protocols, to ensure a swift and safe response.

To aid in the restoration effort, SWEPCO has activated more than 1,000 tree and utility personnel from across the region and neighboring states. Additional resources have been secured to address the hardest-hit areas once damage assessments are complete.