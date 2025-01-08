KPP Energy Provides Update on Winter Storm Blair Impact

Kansas experienced significant challenges this past weekend as Winter Storm Blair brought rapidly dropping temperatures, freezing rain, and snow across much of the state. The severe weather conditions created hazardous travel and affected many electrical systems, with icing on power lines causing localized outages in several areas.

In response to the storm, the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) issued a Weather Advisory on Thursday, followed by a Resource Advisory on Friday, January 3. Despite the harsh conditions, the regional grid has remained stable, with sufficient resources to meet demand and maintain reserve margins throughout the storm.

Several KPP Energy member cities played a vital role in supporting grid reliability during the storm. Wellington and Winfield operated their gas turbine units continuously over the weekend, with Wellington also utilizing its steam turbine. In Kingman, up to three diesel units were activated to support local power needs due to weather-related issues impacting their tie-line.

KPP Energy has maintained regular communication with its member communities. While some areas experienced localized outages, all reports indicate that service restoration efforts were swift, minimizing disruption. No mutual aid requests were reported; however, Winfield dispatched a line crew to assist Wellington in recovery efforts.

Looking ahead, additional winter weather is forecasted later this week, with continued below-freezing temperatures and potential snowfall in southern Kansas. KPP Energy staff remains vigilant, closely monitoring grid conditions and coordinating with SPP, Tenaska Power Services, and member cities to ensure grid reliability and timely updates as conditions evolve.