Screen Shot 2019-08-16 at 8.25.19 AM.png
Electric Utility Operations

New Pliers Feature Increased Gripping Capabilities

The new professional-grade pliers are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

Emerson is expanding its Greenlee hand tool line to include new 9-in. High Leverage Pliers and new Water Pump Pliers, available in 8-in., 10-in.,12-in., and a 
three-piece set. These new plier offerings have a double-dipped grip for added comfort and control on the job site.

Water Pump Pliers 
The new Greenlee Water Pump Pliers feature a multi-purpose jaw with opposing off-set teeth, ensuring maximum grip on rounded material such as pipe and hose connections. With more than 24 jaw adjustments, the pliers adapt to a wide range of sizes. The push-button design is more ergonomic for the user and provides quick and easy jaw adjustments. Double-dipped vinyl handle grips provide added comfort and easy handling. The pliers are available in 8-in. (0451-08WD), 10-in. (0451-10WD), 12-in. (0451-12WD) and a three-piece set (0451-01WD).

High Leverage Pliers
The new Greenlee 9-inch High Leverage Pliers (0151-09HD) are forged from chrome vanadium steel for increased strength and longevity, ensuring the tool will withstand repeated use year after year. The new pliers are designed with a circular toothed pipe grip for a stronger hold on round material and provide greater cutting power than standard pliers.

“Professionals need a durable, comfortable set of pliers that withstand any tough job,” says Chelsea Grochocki, product specialist for Greenlee, Emerson. “Our new pliers are designed with stronger gripping capabilities that people can rely on.”

For more information, visit www.Emerson.com.

Emerson’s professional tools business, which includes Greenlee as well as RIDGID and Klauke brands provides the industry’s broadest portfolio of advanced, reliable tools and technologies for the mechanical, electrical and plumbing trades globally. Visit emerson.com/professionaltools for more information.

