Nebraska Lineworkers Compete in Seventh Annual Rodeo

Since 2012, lineworkers across the state of Nebraska have showcased their skills at an annual Rodeo competition. This year, the event took place on Aug. 24 on the Nebraska State Fairgrounds.

The hosting Nebraska utilities are all members of the Nebraska Power Association (NPA), a state-wide organization of 169 locally owned electric utilities. At the 2019 Rodeo, attendees could visit NPA's public power station, engage in hands-on activities and observe safety demonstrations.

Congratulations to this year's winners who are listed here. We hope to see you at the International Lineman's Rodeo this October in Kansas City.