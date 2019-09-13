Mobile Crane Simulator Training Pack Features Tandem Lift Simulation

CM Labs Simulations, developer of Vortex training simulators, announced a new Training Pack that includes the industry’s only simulated mobile crane tandem lift exercise, as well as a competency demonstration exercise that provides a safe, objective tool for employers to assess crane operator skills.

Developed in response to industry demand, CM Labs’ tandem lift exercise teaches the lead crane operator how to safely and efficiently maneuver a steel pipe load in tandem with a secondary crane, operated from another simulator connected on the network.

The Mobile Crane Simulator Training Pack’s tandem lift feature can be deployed in multiple configurations, with operators working at any combination of CM Labs simulators, including the motion-enabled Vortex Advantage simulator, as well as the portable Vortex Edge Plus.

Collaborative learning can be further extended with CM Labs’ Signal Person Training Station, which allows a trainee to guide the operation, within a challenging virtual job site that includes power lines and job site personnel. This type of team-based training can be difficult and expensive to reproduce in real life, but is safe and easy to set up with Vortex Simulators.

The new Mobile Crane Training Pack also allows trainers to fully evaluate operator readiness with an innovative Mobile Crane Skills Assessment exercise. This exercise is the only simulation-based assessment tool to cover advanced lifting techniques, such as performing a blind lift, recovering from a load pendulum, girder lifts and more.

The system tracks all operating metrics during training exercises, and rolls them up into a single score that updates in real time. Organizations can customize this scoring system to take their most important operating criteria into consideration. This, in turn, gives instructors a benchmark for objectively assessing operators after every training session, in order to meet training objectives more rapidly.

Thanks to its in-depth assessment capabilities and progressive learning exercises suitable for both novices and experienced operators, the Mobile Crane Training Pack is a powerful tool for every stage of the organizational workforce development cycle, from operator assessment and training to cross-skilling.

The Mobile Crane Training Pack incorporates CM Labs’ Smart Training Technology, resulting in a training tool that is said to deliver the most transferable skills anywhere, outside of the real equipment.

Experience the industry’s first tandem lift simulation for mobile cranes at Booth 4358 at ICUEE. Learn more at https://info.cm-labs.com/icuee-2019.