Milwaukee LED Bucket Light Wins 2018 Tools of the Trade Competition

The votes are in! Thank you to all of our readers who voted in the 2018 T&D World Tools of the Trade competition as well as to the participating companies--Cembre, Speed Systems, Lac-Mac, Milwaukee Tool and Utility Solutions.

We started out with 25 products and then narrowed them down to 10 finalists. Here are the first-place through third-place winners. Look for the "Rodeo Roundup" in the December 2018 Electric Utility Operations section for more information.

Here are our top winners:

FIRST PLACE:

The Milwaukee M18 LED Utility Bucket Light: is designed to attach to utility buckets and features dual-rotating heads that provide 2,500 lumens of TRUEVIEW™ High Definition light. Whether clamped on the side or in the corner, its small footprint allows more room for other tools in the bucket and added maneuverability.

SECOND PLACE:

M18 FORCE LOGIC Underground Cable Cutter by Milwaukee Tool: allows users to cut up to 1500MCM CU 15KV. It pairs with a wireless remote which allows linemen to distance themselves further from the cut, delivering a smarter and safer way to remote cut.

Third Place (three-way tie):

Lac-Mac GORE-TEX PYRAD Outerwear: provides the highest arc safety protection (up to 47 cals/cm2) in the lightest, most breathable, most durable, 100% waterproof and windproof flame retardant garments available today.

Lac-Mac GORE-TEX PYRAD Outerwear: provides the highest arc safety protection (up to 47 cals/cm2) in the lightest, most breathable, most durable, 100% waterproof and windproof flame retardant garments available today.

Blue Stripe Take-Apart Hot Stick: uses patent-pending interlocking channels that align with Utility Solutions' BLUE STRIPE feature creating strong joints that come apart with a push of a button. The advanced composite construction with epoxy resin and unique non-woven fiberglass creates a smooth, durable surface that resists water absorption.

Jack Jumper Cutout Bypass Tool by Utility Solutions: permits a safe and quick method to bypass an overhead cutout or an underground dip. It connects to a hot stick and is suitable for fuse coordination tasks. This tool saves time and money, eliminates risk of service interruption and prevents accidental cross phasing.

Also, congratulations to Jordan Crail of Owen Electric Cooperative. We randomly selected one winner from our voters to win official Lineman's Rodeo merchandise. Congratulations, Jordan!