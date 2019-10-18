Lakeland Industries Unveils New Line of Apparel for Linemen

Lakeland Industries, Inc. unveiled a new line of mid-weight and high visibility FR/AR apparel for electrical utility linemen at the International Lineman’s Rodeo and Expo October 16 - 19 in Overland Park, Kansas. Lakeland’s new mid-weight and high visibility line of FR/AR apparel enhances the company’s current moisture management layering system.

The products feature an exceptional athletic fit with high-performance FR attributes, breathability and moisture-wicking technology, multi-weight fabrics for optimal layering effectiveness, incredible stretch, and superior comfort.



“Wearing the appropriate apparel is a critical factor in a linemen’s ability to stay safe and effectively battle changing elements and temperature while staying focused on their task,” said Brad Sipe, director of business development for Lakeland Industries, Inc. “Lakeland’s new mid-weight and HV moisture management apparel line will provide these men and women better options for performance, protection, and comfort.”

Lakeland’s mid-weight and high visibility moisture management apparel line is made of high-performance FR fabric, offers inherent permanent moisture-wicking technology, and includes:

The Eclipse: The industry’s only 16 cal button-up shirt, the lightweight knit features permanent moisture management and the optimal blend to offer superior protection, performance, and comfort.

The Peak: Featuring a modern waffle-cut design with the optimal blend for permanent moisture management, this 8-ounce garment is available as a ¼ zip or hoodie with built-in neck gaiter.

The Vertex: Featuring an 11-ounce fabric with incredible stretch and permanent moisture management, this garment offers an extremely comfortable fit and modern look.

The Pinnacle: Lakeland’s original 12-ounce softshell jacket is now available in hi-vis. At 28 cal cm/2, this jacket features permanent moisture management, water and wind resistance, and an extremely touch abrasion-resistant outer shell.

The Apex: Lightweight hoodies available in black and hi-vis featuring permanent moisture management, water and wind resistance, and left chest pocket for a cell phone. At 12-ounces and 27 cal cm/2, this product is jacket-length, athletic cut, and offers superior protection and performance.

The Summit: A ¼ zip featuring a two-toned look and new double-faced fleece body with the Pinnacle reinforcing the shoulders and sleeves for extreme wearability. This jacket offers a modern look, permanent moisture management, and 28 cal protection.

Lakeland’s high-performance FR/AR fabrics feature inherent moisture management technology with the optimal blend that moves moisture faster - increasing drying time for garments. Lakeland’s layering system offers superior protection, performance, and comfort.

Designed by linemen for linemen, Lakeland’s new dual certified mid-weight and high visibility moisture management apparel line combines high-performance FR/AR with style and functionality.

For more information about Lakeland Industries, Inc. and the apparel layering system for linemen, visit, www.lakeland.com.