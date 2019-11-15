Hi-Line's Glove Protectors Win 2019 T&D World Top Tools of the Trade

T&D World is honored to announce the 2019 Top Tools of the Trade winner: Hi-Line Utility Supply's Hi-Grip Xtreme glove protectors.

Linemen voted both online and at the International Lineman's Expo for the glove protectors, which won the safety category and then went on to compete for the top spot. New for fall 2019, they are now Arc rated to ASTM F2675 / F2675M-19 standards: up to 28 cal/cm² and ANSI cut-resistance Level 2 on the entire glove.

The Hi-Grip Xtremes feature a full, silicone grip palm providing control with a Kevlar underlay and Kevlar stitching for maximum strength seams. The secure straps have been upgraded to reinforced leather in addition to the all leather cuff.

New sizes and mitt-style protectors are now available with an improved thumb design that provides greater dexterity. According to Hi-Line, the glove protectors have been rigorously field-tested for durability and include a wear guard on top of the hand for extra protection.

For more information, visit the Web site at www.HiLineCo.com or look for a feature story in T&D World's January 2020 issue.